Cleanliness matters in relationships, says study

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breaking up is hard to do, but doing chores is apparently even harder.

One-third of Americans say they’ve ended a relationship because of household chore responsibilities.

This is according to a new “Onepoll” study. Analysts found tidying up can cause tiffs.

Over 65 percent of people say they’ve fought with their partner about cleaning. The main problems? Dishes being left in the sink, the toilet seat being left up, and the refrigerator door not being fully closed.

The study found cleanliness is a big factor in pursuing a potential mate, with seven in ten people saying they will never date a messy person.