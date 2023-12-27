HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui county residents should mark their calendars for Tuesday, Jan. 2 to meet the deadline to file real property tax exemptions for 2024.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

All claims for the following exemptions must be postmarked on or before Jan. 2: home, Kuleana Act, long-term rental, disabled veterans, taro and child care provider. Claim forms for Circuit Breaker, agricultural use and ʻāina kūpuna dedication will also be due the same day.

Wildfire survivors will receive an exception to this deadline. The longterm rental exemption claim form will be due Jan. 31, or March 15, 2024.

The County of Maui Service Centers are accepting forms in person between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. Forms may also be emailed to RPA@co.maui.hi.us. Any Circuit Breaker claim forms should be emailed to Maui.rptc@co.maui.hi.us.