HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation services announced that they will be providing free bus rides for an entire week.

DTS said they are giving free bus rides as many schools on island start the new school year.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

During a hearing on Wednesday, City officials unanimously approved Resolution 22-171. This resolution allows for free fares and encourages more people to ride the bus.

“I’m excited to be offering bus service to our communities for free, especially when the cost of gas, inflation and the COVID pandemic has taken a toll on Hawai‘i families,” said DTS Director Roger Morton.

If you would like to get free bus rides, you must have a HOLO card.

Visit their website to find a location near you that provides HOLO cards.

The HOLO card serves as a form of payment for TheBus rides, which can also be used for the rail.

“Through this action, we provide our residents with the opportunity to vary their regular commuting methods and experience our excellent, award-winning public transportation system. I am hopeful this free fare week will introduce new riders to the convenience, benefits, and overall enjoyment of utilizing TheBus more often in everyday activities,” said Councilmember Radiant Cordero, Chair of the Transportation, Sustainability, and Health Committee.

Free bus rides will be available starting Monday, Aug. 22 through Friday, Aug. 26.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

For more information on timetables and routes you can visit TheBus’s website.