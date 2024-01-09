HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) scheduled a public hearing to discuss the proposed amendments to the Affordable Housing Requirement (AHR) rules.

DPP said the goal of the proposed amendments is to change the maximum price of rent of affordable housing units governed by the AHR Rules. They are also modifying the eligibility requirements for affordable, for-sale housing units.

The hearing will be held on Jan. 12 at 10:30 a.m. on the sixth floor of the Frank F. Fasi Municipal Building located at 650 South King St. Those who will be in attendance must bring an ID to enter.

Per DPP, the following proposed rules include amendments that:

Clarify that for-rent affordable housing projects that have an affordable housing agreement in place on the effective date of the proposed rule are excluded from the proposed rule relating to the 80% area median income rent limit.

Create a new subsection that establishes a new maximum monthly rent applicable to for-rent affordable housing units for 80% area median income and below households that do not have an affordable housing agreement in place on the effective date of the proposed rule.

Remove the requirement that an applicant have sufficient gross household income to qualify for the loan to finance the purchase and spends no more than 33% of their gross household income towards monthly housing payments.

Additional information as well as a copy of the proposed rules can be found at DPP’s website. For any accommodations that need to be made, please call 808-768-8000 between 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or email dpp@honolulu.gov.