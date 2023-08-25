HONOLULU (KHON2) — In light of ample hotel space on Oahu to house evacuees affected by the Maui wildfires, the city is ending its suspension on short-term vacation rental regulation.

Just days after the devasting fires on Maui that forced many to flee the island, the City and County of Honolulu placed a temporary suspension on the short-term vacation rental 30-day minimum rental period requirement.

The city said the decision was made in response to the anticipated need for emergency housing.

On Friday, Aug. 25, the city announced that the suspension was no longer needed and they were resuming efforts to terminate illegal short-term vacation rentals.

“The people of Maui, devastated by this tragedy, still need our support,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “I encourage those of you who can help to consider joining the state’s program by converting short-term vacation rentals into long-term housing options for our Maui neighbors in need.”

State officials have set up a program aimed at connecting wildfire-displaced Maui residents with property owners willing to provide accommodations. For more on the information on the Hawai’i Fire Relief Housing Program, click here.