HONOLULU (KHON2) — The front of City Hall is getting a lot more festive–the Honolulu City Lights Christmas tree is in place.

Installation took place Wednesday morning on the front lawn facing South King Street.

The tree was harvested on Monday from the Kaimala Marina in Hawaii Kai.

The tree will be adorned with all the Christmas trimmings over the next two weeks to be ready for the Honolulu City Lights celebration on Dec. 7 which will mark its 35th year.