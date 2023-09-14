HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city is extending a cage and disposal service to help tackle the issue of feral chickens.

They are working with Sandwich Isle Pest Solutions to offer the service to private-property owners.

Previously, the service was only available for city owned properties where the vendor set up cages and removed feral chickens.

“we are starting an expanded program where the public will have three options,” said Director of Customer Services Kim Hashiro. “Essentially they could borrow a cage\, dispose of chickens by dropping them off or contract with our vendor for full service for trapping, monitoring and disposal.”

You can call 808-456-7716 or make an online request for the service.