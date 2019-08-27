City and County to hold workshops on sea level rise and climate change

The Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) is holding a series of pop-up workshops to gather input on how climate change and sea level rise will affect the area between Kahala and Pearl City, also known as the Primary Urban Center (PUC).

Information gathered at the pop-ups will help the DPP as it updates the PUC development plan, which aims to guide long-term growth, development and public investments for the area.

The pop-ups will provide updates on the conditions and forecasts for the PUC, and the public is encouraged to offer comments on strategies to address climate change and sea level rise.

Here’s a schedule of the upcoming pop-ups:

⦁ Tuesday, Aug. 27, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., University of Hawaii, Campus Center

⦁ Thursday, Aug. 29, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Lanakila Multipurpose Senior Center

⦁ Saturday, Aug. 31, 8 a.m.-noon, Pearlridge Center, Farmer’s Market

⦁ Tuesday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., McCully-Moiliili Public Library

⦁ Thursday, Sept. 5, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Honolulu Community College, Get It! Fair

⦁ Friday, Sept. 6, 6-9 p.m., Hawaii State Art Museum, First Friday

⦁ Monday, Sept. 9, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Kaimuki Public Library

⦁ Tuesday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Street Mall, Farmer’s Market

⦁ Tuesday, Sept 10, 4-7 p.m., Kapiolani Community College, Farmer’s Market

⦁ Saturday, Sept. 14, 4-10 p.m., International Marketplace, Waikiki Fall Fest

For more information on the pop-ups and the PUC DP update, see www.pucdp.com.