City and County of Honolulu demands repayment from Louis Kealoha

The City and County of Honolulu has given Louis Kealoha two months to pay back a quarter million dollars, or they’ll take him to court and go after extra fees, too.

As Always Investigating first reported, the City is demanding Kealoha pay back $250,000 in severance that he received in 2017 when he retired after receiving a federal investigation target letter. Khon2 obtained a copy of the demand letter which states that because Kealoha pled guilty in one felony case and was found guilty of another, the full amount is due back. They are giving him until December 22nd to make the payment. We reached out to Kealoha’s attorney for response and have not heard back.