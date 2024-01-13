HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some new rules have been approved to Hawaii’s License and Permit Provisions and Fees for Fishing, Fish, and Fish Products.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Establish and add provisions for a new Nonresident Recreational Marine Fishing License

Establish and add provisions for a new Commercial Marine Vessel License

Establish and add provisions for a new Commercial Marine Dealer License

Increase the fee for the Bait License, the Mullet Pond Operator and Closed Season Sales License, the Kona Crab and Lobster Closed Season Sales License, the Special Marine Animal or Product Possession and Sale License, and the Aquaculture License

Remove the Northwestern Hawai‘i Islands Fishing Permit

Add a catch reporting requirement for all Bait License holders

Establish a fee for duplicate Aquaculture Licenses and licenses to sell reared species

Give the Department discretion to require additional reports from Aquaculture License holders

Establish a fee of $200 for a license to sell reared species

The amendments were approved Friday by the Board of Land and Natural Resource’s Division of Aquatic Resources.

The most notable amendment to most is the non-resident recreational and commercial license addition.

The cost of the NRMFL (non-resident license) is $20 for one day, $40 for seven days, and $70 for an annual license.

It was authorized by House Bill 1023 and signed into law by former Governor David Ige in June 2021.

According to DLNR, the new licenses are expected to generate $1 million a year.

DLNR said commercial fishers have been advocating for the Commercial Marine Vessel License for a while and commended DAR when it was approved.

The new rules will go into effect beginning February through the summer.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

DAR also discussed including and removing definitions that no longer apply.

For more information on non-resident fishing licenses click here.