Changes in traffic lights slated for Kailua-Kona next week

In an effort to improve pedestrian safety at the intersection of Ali‘i Drive and the entrance to Keauhou Shopping Center, the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Traffic Division will be adjusting the intersection’s traffic signal light timing and phasing on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting.

As a result of the enhancements, pedestrians will be able to use the crosswalk on the makai side of Ali‘i Drive unimpeded by traffic, during which time motorists will have a red light.

All drivers and pedestrians are reminded to be mindful of the surroundings and situation and to proceed cautiously. A special duty officer will be on hand for traffic control while the pedestrian timing enhancements are being completed.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call the Traffic Division at 961-8341.