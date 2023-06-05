HONOLULU (KHON2) — Access to a popular hiking summit will be restricted on scheduled days as crews work to replace the viewing platform atop Koko Crater.

According to the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation, the unstable, metal grate platform on the summit of Koko Crater Tramway once served as the top of a WWII-era radar station. It has since been used as a viewing platform for hikers offering exceptional 360-degree views of Oahu’s southeast corner.

A $426,800 project now aims to demolish and replace the platform with what the city said will be a new and safer steel structure designed for recreational use.

The 71 square feet platform will be surrounded by railing and be accessible by an additional stairwell.

Mobilizing and staging with the Koko Head District Park began on Monday.

With the project underway, the tramway and summit will be closed to the public during the following dates:

Wednesday, June 7

Friday, June 16

Monday, June 26

Thursday, June 29

The closures will give way for helicopters to transport materials to and from Goeas Baseball Field at the park.

In a statement, the city said:

We understand the inconvenience caused by the tramway closure and appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation. During all other times when flights are not taking place, the tramway will be open for regular use. However, it is important to note that access to the construction site will be restricted throughout the duration of the project. This measure is necessary to maintain a secure environment during the construction process.

The project’s design consultant is SEY Engineers with the primary contractor being Kaikor Construction Company, Inc.