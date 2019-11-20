Changes coming to flash flood warning alerts

Starting Dec. 16, the National Weather Service will only be issuing alerts for flash floods that require “immediate life-saving action.”

Currently, the National Weather Service says all flash flood warnings trigger Wireless Emergency Alerts, which are the loud notifications put out on cellphones in the impacted.

The National Weather Service issues more than 4,000 flash flood warnings each year across the country.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it has received a large number of complaints from the public about too many alerts being put out.

After Dec. 16, flash flood warning alerts will only be put out if there are threats categorized as “considerable” or “catastrophic.”