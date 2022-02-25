HONOLULU (KHON2) — The CDC recently came out with an update on their mask wearing policy by loosening current restrictions.

They said with high levels of vaccination and high levels of population immunity they believe the risk of medically significant disease has greatly been reduced.

With their new metrics, the CDC recommends the counties in the low (green) tier not needing to wear a mask indoors if they are not exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms, in a well-ventilated area and are not immunocompromised or at a high risk for severe disease. They also recommend staying up to date on COVID vaccines and booster shots.

Those in the medium (yellow) tier still do not need to wear a mask indoors if you are in a well-ventilated area, and not exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms. However, if you are immunocompromised they suggest talking to a healthcare professional to determine if wearing a mask is necessary. They also recommend staying up to date on COVID vaccines and booster shots.

For the counties in the high (orange) tier they are recommended to continue wearing a mask while indoors regardless of their vaccination status. This includes indoor community settings. Those immunocompromised are asked to wear a mask or respirator that provides greater protection and consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities.

Their new metrics are based on a combination of new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.

Brooks Baehr with Hawaii Department of Health said Hawaii’s current mask mandate is part of Governor Ige’s Emergency Proclamation.

“The current emergency proclamation runs through March 25th,” said Baehr.

Baehr said lots of other states dropped their mask mandates earlier in the pandemic–Hawaii did not.

“The delta variant hit and many of the places that had dropped their mask mandates reinstituted them,” said Baehr. “Since Hawaii had not dropped its mandate, it didn’t have to change course and convince people to again change their behavior.”

He said Hawaii has the second lowest COVID fatality rate in the nation and attributes the mask mandate as one of the important mitigation tools that helped Hawaii achieve its relatively low death rate.

“While it may be accurate to say Hawaii is the only state that has not dropped its mask mandate or announced an end to its mask mandate, it would be wrong to think Hawaii is the last place in the U.S. with a mask mandate,” said Baehr.

He said this is because Hawaii has one statewide Health Department instead of County Health Departments or City Health Departments.

Other states like Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Missouri dropped their statewide mask mandate but various jurisdictions within the state have maintained their mandates.

Before the CDC released their new mask wearing guidelines, Gov. David Ige said he was not ready to say when he will drop the state’s mask mandate.

“We are looking at what makes the most sense. We still know that young children don’t have the option of being vaccinated. So how do we protect our young children and the communities?” said Gov. Ige.