CC Chung is the 2020 Teacher of the Year

Tonight we honor a Hawaii teacher of seven years. CC Chung’s students say she’s inspiring. No surprise why she was picked as the 2020 state Teacher of the Year. Chung is a 6th grade teacher at Kaimiloa Elementary School in Ewa Beach.

Being a teacher requires dedication and hard work. Being a good teacher requires that, plus a lot of love.

“It sounds so simple that we care,” Chung said. “And because we care so much we end up being the caretakers and the confidants. When kids are having a hard time, we’re there for them.”

Chung represents the Campbell-Kapolei district. Chung’s principal says when CC is in the classroom, it’s magic. Other finalists were also honored.

Chung will represent Hawaii for the National Teacher of the Year program. She not only received the award, she also received a one-year lease of a 2019 Kia and a $500 gas gift card.