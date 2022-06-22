HONOLULU (KHON2) — Katniss was the first cat rescued off Schofield Barracks in early June when KAT Charities, an Oahu animal rescue, blew the whistle on stray cats being shot with blow darts. They said cats were also found mutilated near the Popeyes on base.

Katniss was brought to the vet on June 2 to treat a chest wound and has been recovering since then. She is now available for adoption at Popoki + Tea in Kaimuki.

“We’re thankful that Katniss is out of harm’s way and on the path to finding a caring, loving home. All the cats we care for have a story of survival, and Katniss has become the latest face for it,” said Liberty Peralta, founder and owner of Popoki + Tea. “We hope her story inspires others to get involved in animal rescue, no matter how big or small of a role. It takes a village to alleviate suffering and make a difference in our community.”

Peralta adds that Katniss will likely need a couple of days to get comfortable in their lounge, but she is available for adoption, along with their other 20 cats.

Katniss is currently living with a foster and will go to Kaimuki cat cafe Popoki + Tea after she is spayed. (Courtesy: KAT Charities)

KAT Charities and local nonprofit Catopia Hawaii have joined hands to offer a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved.

In a new statement provided to KHON2, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs said:

“U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii’s investigation concerning the alleged abuse of feral cats on Schofield Barracks remains ongoing. Evidence in the case has been collected and is being sent to the United States Army Crime Lab for processing. We ask the public to continue to report any suspicious activity immediately to the Schofield Barracks Military Police 808-655-5555.”

In an earlier statement, the Army said, “This type of behavior is not tolerated on the installation and is not in keeping with our Army values.” It’s a response that Jessica Halvorson, cofounder and vice president of Catopia Hawaii, has called hypocritical, claiming that the Army turns a blind eye to the fact that stray animals are a direct result of irresponsible military owners.

“I think what we need to remember is that this isn’t just about catching the bad guy,” said Halvorson. “It’s about getting to the root of the issue: the Army miserably failing to address animal abandonment on bases.”

To help pay for the vet bills of these injured cats, click here to donate.