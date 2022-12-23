HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are many sad stories of abused and harmed cats and dogs. It is nice to have one of those stories conclude with a happy ending.

One such happy ending has found its way into the life of Katniss, the cat who was shot by an illegal blow dart.

In June, Katniss fell victim to someone in the area of the 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Barracks on Schofield who had acquired illegal blow darts and chose to attack local stray cats, according to Popoki + Tea.

She underwent surgery and was hospitalized for two weeks before moving in with 19 other foster cats at a local area cat café.

Katniss’s story ended with an adoption after having been fostered by Popoki + Tea located in Kaimuki.

“We’re so happy that after 6 months in our care, Katniss found her forever home to a wonderful family,” Popoki + Tea founder/owner Liberty Peralta said. “Her story captivated our community, and it’s one of many that we come across whenever we welcome a new rescued cat.”

Katniss has been adopted and is now living in a loving home. She will be celebrating Christmas with love rather than fear.