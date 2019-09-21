Casting call: Taika Waititi film looking for men with accents

Film director Taika Waititi, best known as the director of Thor: Ragnarok and Hunt For The Wilderpeople, is directing a movie about the true story of the 2014 American Samoa national soccer team.

The film put out a casting call for Caucasian-looking men in the age range of 25-50, with Australian, British or Dutch accents. Acting experience is not essential. All applicants must be legal to work in the US and be available to film in Hawaii between mid-October and mid-December this year.

To apply, send the following information to castingoahu@gmail.com with the subject line: AUSTRALIAN/ENGLISH/DUTCH TALENT:

1) First and last name, direct cell phone contact and email address in the email body.

2) Two photos as attachments (jpeg, tiff or pdf): one full length and one waist up. Cell phone photos are fine, preferably in good outside light.

3) Height and weight.

4) Summary of any on camera or public speaking experience.