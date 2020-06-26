Case numbers expected to increase following July 4 holiday

Covid cases continue to rise in Hawaii as another big holiday weekend approaches.

Hawaii went from zero cases for several days, to single digit case numbers, and then a week after the Memorial Day weekend, cases increased to double digits.

Lt. Gov Josh Green said residents need to remember the basic guidelines or numbers could spike even higher after the July 4th holiday.

“Let’s learn our lessons from Memorial Day where we kind of had a bump and let’s do the opposite, let’s have masks on, do a real serious six-foot social distancing effort, and we’ll be okay,” said Lt. Gov Green.

Typically, thousands of people show up for the annual firework shows across the state.

Lt. Gov. Green said it’s good most events have been canceled this year.

“I love fireworks, so it hurts a little bit, but this year it’s better to be cautious and not have extended outbreaks and shutting down businesses again,” he said.

But without the big firework show, the concern is large house parties and barbecues with other families and friends.

“If you’re in a household with others who aren’t from your family, you should be wearing a mask and not spreading the virus, I know it’s a little awkward but please do that,” Green said.

“There is a lot of beer involved on 4th of July and then I see people hugging and kissing and it is going to spread the disease if we’re not careful,” he continued.

He said people should also be mindful of people with pre-existing lung conditions.

“People who have asthma and lung conditions always gets aggravated during July 4 fireworks, they’re everywhere of course, that worries me too so it’s kind of a recipe for disaster if we’re not careful,” Green said.

“We need to have a quiet July in advance of our August reopening to tourism from the mainland,” he continued.

Kauai County went months without any new cases of Covid-19. Today, the Garden Isle has one dozen active cases.

Mayor Derek Kawakami said he has concerns too.

“We should celebrate our own way, our Independence Day, which is sort of weird because there’s so many suggested restrictions,” he said. “At this point is all suggested because a lot of the mandates have dropped.”

He said he wants people to follow the guidelines that have been in place and not to let their guards down and to continue to wear masks.

“Let’s keep it chill and have a huge 4th of July next year,” said Green.

“If you’re blessed to have a great immune system where you don’t have any of the symptoms, that’s great, but there are other people in our community who are not as blessed as you are,” Kawakami said.