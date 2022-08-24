HONOLULU(KHON2) — According to the Honolulu Fire Department, Wilikio Street will be closed all night after a car crashed into a pole and caused power lines to fall.

Electrical work is currently being done on Wilikio Street in between Ulune and Olopana.

Around 6:55 p.m. an auto extrication was reported by the HFD.

According to HFD, the person in the car was extracted from the vehicle with help from firefighters and received care from Emergency Medical Services.

According to Hawaiian Electric, around 530 customers are without power.