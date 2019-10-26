Canoe paddlers off Hawaii Island have close encounter with dolphins

Some canoe paddlers in waters off Hawaii Island had a close encounter with dolphins. Over the weekend, members of the Waikoloa Canoe Club went on their usual paddle, and on their return trip that they were joined by a pod of dolphins.

Maryanne Holloway, paddler: “A huge pod of dolphins came and just surrounded our boat. They were on both sides, they were going underneath it. I’ve seen dolphins out in the ocean before but this is the first time I had my camera with me so I was excited to be able to video it.”

Holloway says the pod stayed with them for about 10 minutes. This is the second time a pod has been so interactive with their group. Holloway says they also often see whales, turtles and occasionally rays.