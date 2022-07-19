HONOLULU (KHON2) – After this past weekend’s recent storm bringing intense swells that crashed on some roadways, and heavy downpour to some of the islands, Hawaii residents can expect to see more potholes throughout the roads.

Usually, potholes are a minor inconvenience however sometimes they can cause serious damage to your car.

Car damage from potholes can cost a driver upwards of $1,000 in damage. So, rather than waiting until that pesky pothole gets you, why not report it to the city to get filled.

According to the City and County of Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance you can report a city pothole that needs a repair by filling out their pothole request form.

In the form they ask for a description of the pothole, to provide a picture if you have one and to give the exact location of the pothole.

After the form is completed and submitted you could be contacted for more information about the location of the pothole, if necessary.

Another way to report a city pothole is by calling the pothole report phone line at 808-768-7777.

However, if the pothole is on a state road, they ask that you call the state pothole report phone line at 808-536-7852.