Campbell High School went into lockdown after knife-wielding intruder entered campus

At approximately 11:35 this morning, Campbell High School went into lockdown for about ten minutes after an unauthorized juvenile male entered campus with a knife and initiated an altercation with Campbell students.

Principal Jon Henry Lee released the following statement to parents:

“At Campbell High School, the safety of your child is of our utmost concern. This letter is to inform you of a security incident that occurred today at approximately 11:35 a.m. An unauthorized juvenile male entered our campus, got into an altercation with our students and displayed a knife.

School staff responded immediately and the intruder fled campus. No students were injured. Our campus briefly went into lockdown status as a precaution for approximately ten minutes while the situation was addressed.

The safety of your child is of utmost importance to us. Additional security staff will be monitoring and patrolling the campus. No changes to the school schedule are planned.

We appreciate your help as we work together to keep all of our students safe. We ask for your assistance to remain vigilant while on or near campus and to report any suspicious or illegal activity to administrators during school hours or to police at non-school hours. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact our administration at 305-3600.”

The DOE reported that nearby schools Ilima Intermediate, Pohakea Elementary and Kaimiloa Elementary were also on temporary lockdown.

It was reported that no one was hurt, and no arrests have been made.