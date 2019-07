A man died at Twin Falls trail in Haiku on Maui after falling off a 10-foot embankment on Thursday, June 27 around 9:30 a.m.

The 47-year-old victim was a visitor from California.

Bystanders were performing CPR when fire personnel arrived and took over.

They brought the victim to an awaiting ambulance on a roadway nearby. But the victim was later pronounced dead on-scene by medics.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.