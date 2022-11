LAHAINA, Hawai’i (KHON2 ) — Maui Fire Department has reported that at 11:40 a.m. a brush fire was happening in the Kaua’ula Valley area of West Maui.

According to MFD, they have achieved approximately 20 percent containment with crews continuing to work. MFD included that there are no structures impacted by the fire.

Rough terrain and gusty trade winds are making it difficult to access the area, said MFD.

Photo courtesy of Blake Ramelb Photo courtesy of Blake Ramelb These are photos of the brush fire in the Kaua’ula Valley area in West Maui. Photos are courtesy of Blake Ramelb.

At this time, the source of the fire is still under investigation.