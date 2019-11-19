Bruno Mars included on Billboard’s Best Albums of the Decade list

Billboard released a list of the 100 Best Albums of the 2010s earlier today. At the top of the list was Kanye West with his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. West also appeared on the list at number 62 with his 2013 album Yeezus, as well as number 24 for his collaboration album Watch the Throne with Jay-Z.

Hawaii boy Bruno Mars came in 69th with 2016’s 24K Magic, which won seven Grammys including “Album of the Year.”

Rounding out the top 10 of Billboard’s list:

10. Adele, 21 (2011)

9. Robyn, Body Talk (2010)

8. Ariana Grande, Thank U Next (2019)

7. Rihanna, Anti (2016)

6. Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour (2018)

5. Kendrick Lamar, To Pump a Butterfly (2015)

4. Taylor Swift, Red (2012)

3. Frank Ocean, Channel Orange (2012)

2. Beyonce, Lemonade (2016)

1. Kanye West, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010)

You can read the full list here.