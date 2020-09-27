Breonna Taylor signwaving held at State Capitol

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Protesters call for an end to police brutality and racial injustice with protests going on nation wide.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

This in reaction to Breonna Taylor’s death in Louisville, Kentucky in March.

On Sept. 23, a police officer was indicted for three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into another home but not for her death.

In Honolulu, there was a sign waving on Saturday, Sept. 26 at the State Capitol.

They will also be sign waving on Sunday at the State Capitol from 1 to 4 p.m.