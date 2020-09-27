Breonna Taylor signwaving held at State Capitol

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Protesters call for an end to police brutality and racial injustice with protests going on nation wide.
This in reaction to Breonna Taylor’s death in Louisville, Kentucky in March.
On Sept. 23, a police officer was indicted for three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into another home but not for her death.
In Honolulu, there was a sign waving on Saturday, Sept. 26 at the State Capitol.
They will also be sign waving on Sunday at the State Capitol from 1 to 4 p.m.
