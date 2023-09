HONOLULU (KHON2) — Throughout the week, we can expect persistent easterly breezy trade winds. Showers and cloud cover will mostly affect windward and mauka areas, particularly during the overnight and morning periods, as areas of moisture pass through. On occasion, high-level clouds will drift over the western islands. As we head into the weekend and early next week, there is a possibility of a reduction in trade winds as a distant surface high north of the state weakens.