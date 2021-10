HONOLULU (KHON2) -- It was a deadly hit-and-run in Nanakuli that rocked the community. Myisha Lee Armitage was drunk when 19-year-old Kaulana Werner was fatally struck by a car across the street from his Nanakuli home back in 2016.

Armitage was found guilty of negligent homicide in 2019 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Armitage appealed the ruling and on Friday, Oct. 22, the court ruled that her conviction is vacated.