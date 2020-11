HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Black Friday is clearly not the only popular post-Thanksgiving tradition in Hawaii. KHON2 stopped by Tajiri's on University Avenue and found several families picking out Christmas trees on Nov. 27.

Tajiri's is doing an all-appointment system this year, and they say they have been swamped with calls and emails. They are asking the public to be patient while they keep up with the demand.