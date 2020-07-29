Breezy trade winds for the islands through the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said in a press conference Tuesday morning that he wants the Hawaii Department of Health to be more upfront with COVID-19 cases.

“If we know more about how the virus is spreading and where it’s spreading, we can take appropriate action," said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. "So, sharing of information in real time in an open and transparent way without violating someone’s medical privacy is critical.”