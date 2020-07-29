Breezy trade winds for the islands through the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to produce moderate to breezy trade winds for the foreseeable future. A wind advisory remains in effect for portions of Maui and Hawaii Counties this evening along with Small Craft Advisories posted for all Hawaiian Waters. Slight changes in wind speeds are anticipated as the high pressure center drifts around far north of the island chain with wind speeds trending slower by Wednesday. Expect drier trends on Wednesday with lower cloud tops across the region.