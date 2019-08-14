Breezy trade winds expected for the islands starting Thursday

HONOLULU – (KHON2)

For the next couple of days, the prevailing trade-wind flow over the islands will remain light enough for nighttime land breezes and daytime sea breezes.

The sea breezes will produce afternoon clouds and isolated showers.

At night, land breezes will help clear out interior and leeward areas while showers will increase over windward areas.

As the trough northwest of the area moves farther northwest during the second half of the week, trade winds will strengthen and shift out of the east northeast.

The stronger trade winds will mean less-widespread sea and land breezes and may bring an increase in windward showers.