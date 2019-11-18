Both lanes of Queen Kaahumanu Highway to be closed today from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

On Monday, November 18th, between the hours of 1:30 and 3:30 this afternoon, Hawaii Police Dept will close Queen Kaahumanu Highway in both directions north of Kona Airport and south of Four Seasons and Kukio Resort area to further conduct an investigation of a traffic fatality that occurred earlier this month.

Due to this road closure, the following will be in effect;

• Access on Queen Kaahumanu Highway from the south will only be north up to the Kona International Airport.

• Access on Queen Kaahumanu Highway from the north will only be south up to the Four Seasons and Kukio Resort & Golf Course.

• Again, this closure will take place today between 1:30 to 3:30 this afternoon.

• Motorists are asked to drive with caution, take alternate routes, and plan additional time for your travels.

Stay tuned for updates and changes in conditions.