Botanical garden on the Garden Isle gets rid of plastic water bottles

Kauai’s National Tropical Botanical Garden (NTBG) has gone even greener by installing water bottle filling stations.

The new fill stations will keep over 20,000 plastic water bottles out of the waste stream each year, helping NTBG achieve their goal of eliminating single-use plastic bottles at the gardens.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own reusable bottles while enjoying the picturesque surroundings of McBryde Garden and Allerton Garden. NTBG reusable water bottles are also available for purchase at the South Shore Visitors Center, with proceeds supporting NTBG’s mission to enrich life through discovery, scientific research, conservation and education by perpetuating the survival of plants, ecosystems, and cultural knowledge of tropical regions.

For a limited time, guests will be offered a complimentary custom logo reusable water bottle for each $100 spent on merchandise in the gift shop.

This project was made possible, in part, with grant funding from the Kauai County Office of Economic Development.

For more information, visit NTBG.org/water.