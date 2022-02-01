Boosting Immunity – Hawaii’s Best Shot

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been just over a year since the first COVID-19 vaccines became widely available across the US.

The push is on to get more people up to date on their vaccinations with a booster shot.

Why is it necessary and how will it help us all move forward as the pandemic continues?

On the panel, the speakers are:

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green, the state’s COVID-19 healthcare liaison

Dr. F. Dewolfe Miller, University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine epidemiologist

Dr. Alan Wu, Doctors of Waikiki.

