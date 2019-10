Federal authorities caught major security flaws at Hawaii's biggest airport. The state is spending millions of dollars to fix them, and there's still a threat of fines and penalties. Always Investigating has details.

KHON2 found out the true scope of problems beyond just mass badge re-issuing that was reported on before. It turns out that a Transportation Security Administration inspection at Honolulu's airport became a full blown investigation and civil penalty case after authorities found a multitude of problems and serious security gaps.