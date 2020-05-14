Body of missing 15-year-old diver found offshore at Yokohmama Bay

HONOLULU(KHON2) — A heartbreaking end to an hours-long search for a 15-year-old diver missing off the Waianae Coast.

It’s a sad day in Waianae, as family and friends of Noeau Lima are grieving his loss.

The Honolulu Fire Department Captain Jeff Roache confirmed his body was recovered early Wednesday morning just 100 yards away from where he was last seen the day before.

“He was found approximately halfway between Kaena Point and Yokohama Bay about 200 yards offshore. It was in approximately 40 feet of water,” Roache said.

A close friend of the family said Lima was a good boy who loved the water. They said he and his family spent a lot of time in the ocean diving and fishing.

It’s no surprise that Lima would head out to go free-diving in waters not far from where his family lives in Waianae.

The boy’s father, Michael Lima, posted a video to social media around 5:30p.m. Tuesday, saying his son was last seen at 9 o’clock that morning.

Michael Lima said Noeau had taken kayaks to go diving with his uncle.

The father made an emotional plea–calling for help to search for his son.

“I asking for prayers from everybody. And if they no find him tonight, if I can have whatever divers that I know any braddahs that I know, if they can pass the word along and come tomorrow and dive the point and look for my son. Please that’s all I ask. From one father to one good son,” Lima said choking back tears.

Roache said HFD and rescue crews suspended the search for Lima just before 8p.m. Tuesday and resumed at 6a.m. Wednesday with Air 1 and rescue divers.

Lima’s body was found around 7:20a.m.

“There were no reports from attack from marine animals or anything like that…Our divers found him on the ocean floor. He was actually — because he reportedly had a weight belt so it kept him on the ocean floor — he was not floating.”

Roache said Lima was recovered and brought back to shore where family members positively identified him.

A close friend of the family said they will let people know when they have services for Noeau planned.