Body found in truck at bottom of cliff

On Wednesday July 10, 2019 at about 7:45 a.m. a Motor Vehicle Collision occurred on Piilani Highway, just west of Manawainui Bridge (.5 miles west of mile-marker 28) in Kahikinui. The collision occurred when a 2017 Ram pickup truck traveling west towards Kula on Piilani Highway failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and drove off the cliff. The vehicle rolled approximately two hundred feet down into the Manawainui Gulch.

The operator of the Ram truck was identified as 57-year-old John Smith from Kaupo. As a result of the crash, Smith sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Smith was properly wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. The involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol has not been determined as the investigation is still on-going.

This is Maui County’s twelfth traffic fatality compared to five this time last year.

On Maui, an investigation is underway after a man’s body was found inside a truck at the bottom of a 200 foot cliff near the Mana-Wainui Gulch, according to Maui Now.

The incident was reported just before 8 o’clock this morning along Pi’ilani Highway in Kipahulu.

Maui Now reports that fire crews were called in for the recovery operation.