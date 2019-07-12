Body discovered off Bayfront Highway in Hilo

Hawaii Island police are investigating the discovery of a body found off of Bayfront Highway in Hilo around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 11.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Bayfront Highway after receiving a report of an unresponsive female in a dark, late model multi-purpose vehicle parked on the gravel shoulder near the area of the Downtown Hilo Bandstand.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation, which is currently classified as a Coroner’s Inquest.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, July 16, to determine the exact cause of death. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.

Anyone who may have seen the black multipurpose vehicle parked on Bayfront Highway and may have additional information about this incident is asked to call Detective Wendall Carter at (808) 961-2383 or email wendall.carter@hawaiicounty.gov.Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.