Board of Water Supply to host workshop on eco-friendly pest control

The Board of Water Supply and Friends of Halawa Xeriscape Garden are hosting a workshop on how to deter bugs in the home and office by using everyday supplies.

It will be run by “Da Bug Doctor” Andrew Nowinski, a retired termite and pest controller who will demonstrate how to manage bugs with supplies that people may already have, and are safe for the environment.

The workshop will take place from 10:30am to noon on Saturday, September 14th at the Halawa Xeriscape Garden on 99-1268 Iwaena Street. It costs $5 for the general public, and advanced registration is required. To register, call 808-748-5315 or email workshops@hbws.org.