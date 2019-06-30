Blood drive on Oahu part of 2019 Worldwide Blood Drive Movement

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The International WeLoveU Foundation hosts the 2019 Worldwide Blood Drive Movement all around the world in countries such as Korea, Spain, India, and the Philippines.

The blood drive will also be performed in six western US states, including on Oahu at the Blood Bank of Hawaii Donation Center at 1907 Young Street in downtown Honolulu on Sunday, June 30 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The International WeLoveU Foundation has teamed up with the UN DGC (United Nations Department of Global Communications) to accomplish the 17 Sustainable Development Goals for human peace and happiness, which aim to improve health, well-being, and quality of education.

Moreover, June 14th was International Blood Donor’s Day, as chosen by the World Health Organization, which is why the foundation chose to hold blood drives all around the globe in the month of June.

The blood drive to be performed in Honolulu has the goal of receiving 100 donations, which would in turn save 300 lives.

According to the Blood Bank of Hawaii’s website, about 200 blood donors are needed every day to help meet the needs of Hawaii’s patients, but only 2% of the population actually gives blood.

This blood drive will address these concerns, and help fulfill the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals #3 (Health and Well-Being) through the earnest effort of donors and volunteers who have the simple aim of saving lives, and #4 (Quality of Education) by enhancing people’s awareness of the nearly endless demand for blood donations, so that more lives can be saved in the future.

The WeLoveU Foundation hosted the ‘2019 Save the World International Forum’ last month in Korea. The topic of blood drives was in accordance with the foundation’s movement of ‘Saving Lives.’ In this global aging trend, the shortage of blood supplies is not the only problem for a country. Thus the WeLoveU Foundation came up with the enhancement of awareness for blood drives and a plan of action with experts, NGO’s, and government associates who visited Korea from 20 countries such as USA, Honduras, Ecuador and Chile. Furthermore, they took the lead to establish the global network for sustainable relief for life as they formed Memorandums of Understanding with 6 organizations from 5 countries.

About The International WeLoveU Foundation: Founded in 2001 under the leadership of Chairwoman Zahng Gil-jah, it carries out the “Save the World” project, which has three main focal points: Save the Earth, Save Lives, and Save Humanity. This blood drive is a part of the movement to ‘Save Lives.’ For participating in the community, they carry out loving environmental campaigns for ‘Clean Action’ such as ‘No Waste,’ ‘Plastic FREE,’ ‘Carbon ZERO.’ For more information log onto https://intlweloveu.org/