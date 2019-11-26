Black Friday deals have arrived

The busiest shopping days of the year are right around the corner. Some stores will be open on Thanksgiving with the majority opening early for busy Black Friday

With six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, retailers are already bringing shoppers into their stores.

“The early Black Friday deals are applied everywhere,” said Ricci Caracol, assistant store manager of sales at Best Buy Aiea. “We’re in our early access Black Friday which started yesterday so if you’re looking for amazing deals you can come in right here right now and not have to wait until Thanksgiving.”

While some people might enjoy waiting in long lines on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, those who don’t can walk in now and get the same TV, laptop, phone, or game console for the same price as it will be on Friday at certain retailers like Best Buy.

“You’re going to see a lot of things that are 40%, 50% and 60% off and some stores will have an additional percentage off on Black Friday it may be for a short period of time,” said Tina Yamaki, Retail Merchants of Hawaii president.

Also, some doorbusters are already on sale too.

So experts recommend, “If you see something on your list before Thanksgiving, get it while you can.”

“If you don’t want to wait in line or you see something you really like that’s in your size or the color you want, or the style make, the model you want, buy it now there’s no guarantee that on Friday it’s going to be there,” Yamaki said.

Ala Moana Shopping Center

Closed on Thanksgiving except for ALDO, ALDO Shoes, Claire’s, Diane Von Furstenberg, Fossil, Gap, Gap Kids, Gilly Hicks, Goma Tei Ramen, Hawaiian Island Creations, Jade Dynasty Seafood Restaurant, Jamba Juice (Ewa Wing), Longs Drugs, mālie, Mama Pho, MICHAEL KORS, Microsoft, Moomin Shop Hawaii, Patisserie La Palme D’Or, Romano’s Macaroni Grill, Saks OFF 5TH, Sunglass Hut (all three locations), Swarovski, Tanaka of Tokyo, TARGET, The Body Shop, Uniqlo, Vans, Victoria’s Secret and more. Hours of operation will vary.

Black Friday 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

*Some stores will be open even earlier. The following stores will open Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28 and remain open through Black Friday, Nov. 29 as noted: · ABC Stores (Centersatge) – 8 a.m. (Nov. 28) to 10 p.m. (Nov. 29) · abercrombie – 6 p.m. (Nov. 28) to 9 p.m. (Nov. 29) · Abercrombie & Fitch – 6 p.m. (Nov. 28) to 9 p.m. (Nov. 29) · Aerie – 6 p.m. (Nov. 28) to 9 p.m. (Nov. 29) · Bath & Body Works – 6 p.m. (Nov. 28) to 9 p.m. (Nov. 29) · Disney Store – 5 p.m. (Nov. 28) to 9 p.m. (Nov. 29) · Forever 21 – 6 p.m. (Nov. 28) to 9 p.m. (Nov. 29) · GNC – 6 p.m. (Nov. 28) to 2 a.m. (Nov. 29)* · Hollister Co. – 6 p.m. (Nov. 28) to 9 p.m. (Nov. 29) · macy’s – 5 p.m. (Nov. 28) to 10 p.m. (Nov. 29) · Mr. Tea Café – 6 p.m. (Nov. 28) to 1 a.m. (Nov. 29)* · Old Navy – 3 p.m. (Nov. 28) to 11 p.m. (Nov.29) · PacSun – 6 p.m. (Nov. 28) to 9 p.m. (Nov. 29) · Sephora – 6 p.m. (Nov. 28) to 3 a.m. (Nov. 29)* · T&C Surf Designs – 6 p.m. (Nov. 28) to 9 p.m. (Nov. 29)

Kahala Mall

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pearlridge Shopping Center

Thanksgiving 6 p.m. – midnight

Black Friday re-open at 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Waikele Premium Outlets

Open 9 a.m. Thanksgiving to 11 p.m. on Black Friday

Prince Kuhio Plaza (Hawaii Island)

Most stores will open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving night and remain open until midnight. The mall then reopens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Queen Kaahumanu Center (Maui)

Stores open at 6 a.m. Black Friday

Kukui Grove Center (Kauai)