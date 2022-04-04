HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the past 15 years he’s been inside these tubes, seeing turtles, getting beat up, slammed in the sand, probably swallowed 20,000 gallons of water over the years but he survived it all.

Clark Little just came out with his third book which documents some of the most beautiful photographs.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

“I’m stoked on the new book,” said Little from his home office in Haleiwa.

KHON2: So lets talk about the book for 15 years. it takes a toll physically you have been pounded in the sand. You’ve loved every second of it havent you?

Little: I’ve been doing it for 15 years. I love what I do. I like getting thrown around to get the shot. It’s pretty cool to come up with all these images. I have a new book. My third book. It’s 150 images, 240 pages, the forward is by Kelly Slater. It’s just like building a house. A lot of time to put it together but I’m finished, and I am so proud and happy to represent Hawaii.

KHON2: You thumb through the pages of this and see some of the most beautiful images. For every image people are going to see in this book you probably took 1,000 or 5,000 shots. You’re the one who has to go through every single one with a fine tooth comb.

Little: It takes a lot of time behind the scenes. It’s fun to be out there but you get carried away. You shoot 1,000 to 2,000 shots. You come in. Then you have go through them all and pick out that beauty. You have to look for that gold nugget. It’s time consuming but once you get it all edited, to the printers, up in the gallery on the wall, it feels good. I’m grateful and stoked to be able to do what I love for a living.

KHON2: For the people who don’t know, you have a beautiful gallery in Haleiwa. This book is through your eyes and your experience. Every wave is a new experience. It’s like a snowflake. There are no two similar experiences when you’re in a tube.

Little: I’m always chasing the perfect wave. I’ve got a lot of nice ones. I’m stoked with that. It never ends. I mean if you’re passionate about something, you keep driving. I’ve done this for 15 years. I’m just as excited to wake up in the morning, see the sun rise. and the waves come pumping in. It’s a dream come true but to be able to get all these images on one new book and share it worldwide, Amazon, Clark Little Gallery, clarklittlephotography.com, Target, Barnes and Noble. So happy and proud to represent Hawaii and share this book with everyone around the world.

KHON2: The release is tomorrow correct?

Little: Yes, tomorrow (Tuesday, April 5, 2022) its’ released, and we’ve been waiting a long time. We are really excited for it.

KHON2: You are a father. Your oldest daughter is in college. The body is not getting any younger. How many times can you keep throwing yourself out there and just getting slammed in the sand?

Little: I don’t know but I tell you that I’m still doing it. I’m still enjoying it. I get beat up. I get sore the next couple days but as long as I keep doing it, and I enjoy it, I’m not going to stop.

KHON2: Imitation is the best form of flattery. There are lot of copycats out there trying to do what you do. Does it bother you? Are you good with it?

Little: I am good with it. In the beginning I was trying to protect the business. I didn’t want to tell my favorite spots. These days everybody loves shooting shore break. You get a go pro. You go out. You get tossed around and capture images. If those people out there are just as passionate as me and having fun doing something healthy, then I am all for it.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

If you want a piece of Hawaii this is the way to do it right.