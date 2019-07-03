Big Island woman accused of hiring hitman to kill her husband

A Big Island woman is accused of trying to hire a hitman online, through what’s known as the dark web, to kill her husband.

But during her court hearing Tuesday, the husband asked the judge to release her and send her home.

The judge granted it, but under certain conditions. Her attorney says the husband stands by her and does not feel that he’s in any danger.

Court documents say Emmy Baofang Chen is accused of two counts of conveying a threat over the internet.

Records show that on January 1, Cheng created an account on a dark web website using the user name “HAPPY NEW YEAR.” The website offers services such as murder, kidnapping, and assault.

Records say she provided a description of her husband, their address, and the car he drives. And then wrote, “This person need to be dead.”

The administrator of the website then acknowledged Chen’s request and instructed her to open a bitcoin account. Bitcoin is described by the federal government as a digital currency that allows users to transfer funds more anonymously.

Documents say Chen responded with “I am working on purchase the bitcoin… I will get the money ready in one or two days.”

The administrator then said the hitman would be assigned to the job upon receipt of bitcoin and the job would be completed within one or two weeks.

Records say Chen opened a bitcoin account later that day.

Homeland Security Agents contacted her husband. And when asked who would want to cause him injury or death, he suggested his wife.

He said she is the sole beneficiary of his will, and that Chen has threatened to kill him in the past.

Court records say she placed a similar order to another dark web website targeting her husband in March.

During Chen’s detention hearing on Tuesday, her attorney says the couple had problems in the past, but they have reconciled.

“The husband wrote a very nice letter to the judge indicating there’s no problems, there’s no issues, and that she be allowed home. The court agreed with us today and granted that request,” said Victor Bakke, Chen’s attorney.

The judge agreed to release Chen if she posts a bond of $100,000.

“There was never any concern from my client’s husband that he was ever in any danger, that any of these allegations are true,” said Bakke.

Chen is expected to post bond. But Bakke says it will take about a week to set up the electronic monitoring system at the couple’s home. So that’s when Chen will be released.