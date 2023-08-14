Active lava within the Halemaʻumaʻu crater of the Kilauea volcano on Friday morning, Jan. 6, 2023. (USGS)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kilauea volcano on Big Island has locals on its heels as HVO said an eruption might be possible.

According to Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, Kilauea is currently experiencing signs of elevated unrest.

In the past week, the summit has seen an increase in earthquake rates beneath the region from about 20 earthquakes per day to over 40 per day.

Kilauea summit is also showing similar high ground deformation rates to the June 7, 2023 eruption.

On Sunday Aug. 13, the earthquakes peaked at 100, including a 4.3 magnitude event that was felt across the island.

Other, smaller earthquakes were experienced throughout the week as well but in the smaller than 2-magnitude.

In relation to the lack of eruptive activity, there are low gas emissions.

“These observations indicate magma is accumulating beneath the surface of Kīlauea’s summit region,” said HVO. “The elevated unrest suggests that an eruption at Kīlaueaʻs summit might be possible with little or no warning, but there is no sign that an eruption is imminent.”

HVO will be returning to the site to do daily updates of Kilauea beginning Aug. 15.

The Volcano Alert Level/Aviation Color Code for Kīlauea remains at ADVISORY/YELLOW.