HONOLULU (KHON2) — While New Year’s celebrations bring excitement and joy for most, it also brings stress and fear to four-legged family members.

Mayor Mitch Roth sent a reminder to Hawaii County residents to take extra precautions for their furry friends, as New Year’s celebrations tend to cause more lost pet cases.

“With a rise in lost dog reports during New Year celebration, we’re asking our pet owners to help minimize their stress and worry during the festivities by taking a couple simple steps that can ensure the safety of themselves and their four-legged friends,” said Mayor Roth.

Most pets are spooked due to the loud booms, crackles and pops fireworks make and will try to escape somewhere safer. To prevent your animal from escaping your property, officials recommend securing them within the home or in a properly fenced yard.

Microchipping your pet is also highly recommended. The chip allows owners to positively identify their animals, especially if they lost their collar in the process.

“Pets are family for many residents, and our goal this holiday season is to ensure their safety.”