HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii and Kauai counties are focused on bringing in the new year with a bang after opening up sales for firework permits.

Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 26 Big Island residents are able to purchase permits from over ten different vendors across the island, as well as the Fire Administration Office and the Kona Fire Prevention Office. Firework sales will begin starting Tuesday, Dec. 26 and will end at midnight on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Kauai residents must apply and get approved for a firework permit first before making any payments. Applications are available online only and must be submitted through Dec. 31. Once approved, residents can bring their printed permit and payment to the Kauai Fire Department Headquarters during the following operating hours:

Dec. 26-29, 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Dec. 30-31, 8:00 a.m. to noon

Those who are ages 18 and older are allowed to purchase permits, each one being $25. Each permit will allow up to 5,000 firecrackers to be bought.

Fireworks are allowed to be set off between 9:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve all the way up to 1:00 a.m. New Year’s Day with permits visible at all times.

Both Hawaii and Kauai Fire Departments urge residents to use extreme care with setting off fireworks and follow basic firework handling procedures in order to conclude the holiday season safely and avoid unnecessary injuries going into the new year.