Big Island Hele-On will come to temporary stop Sunday for employee disability training

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island’s Hele-On bus and paratransit services will not be operating on Sunday, Jan. 23 due to training.

Cyrus Johnasen, the County of Hawaii’s Director of Communications, said that Hele-On will be off-service to train employees and contractors on the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA).

The training is in accordance with requirements set by the U.S. Department of Justice and will ensure compliance with the ADA. It will occur every year for the next three years.

Hele-On will continue operations on Monday, Jan. 24 at 3:15 a.m.

People can still hele to their destination on alternative transportation such as the available taxicab operators provided on the Hele-On website.

For more information about Hele-On, call (808) 961-8744 or email heleonbus@hawaiicounty.gov.