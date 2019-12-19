Big Island family devastated by two DUI related deaths in six weeks

Tragedy just days before Christmas.

A Big Island man is dead after a crash that police say both alcohol and inattention played a factor.

The crash happened just before 9:30 Tuesday night on Highway 11 near mile marker 22 in Volcano.

Police say an SUV crossed the solid yellow line, crashing into an oncoming van. The driver of the van, 45-year-old Francis Makaiwi of Hilo, was killed.

For Makaiwi’s family, this is the second time they’ve lost a family member in an alcohol-related crash in six weeks.

In November Makaiwi’s fiancee lost her cousin, Wayne Giel, when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Hilo.

“I can’t imagine the pain of this family and what a tragic story this is. We’ve seen this before where there have been more than one tragedy in a family.” said Mothers Against Drunk Driving representative Carol McNamee.

The Hawaii Police Department released a statement Wednesday:

“During the holiday season, there are many more people driving the roads in Hawaiʻi County than on an average day. With that knowledge, the Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking drivers to be extra cautious when traveling the roadways. If you consume any intoxicating substance, don’t drive. Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is extremely dangerous. Fatal crashes directly related to driving under the influence have devastated far too many families on the Big Island.”

“We are asking for your help. If you see a vehicle that is driving erratic or appears to be operated by a driver who is under the influence of alcohol or drugs please call the Police Department immediately. 935-3311 is the Non-emergency number and 911 can be called in an emergency. It takes our entire community working together to have the greatest impact on making our roads safe.”

Makaiwi leaves behind his fiancee and a 20-year-old son.

Police say that the 79-year-old driver in the crash that killed Makaiwi is in the hospital in serious condition.