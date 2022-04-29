HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dr. Lyn and Terry Lam of the Big Island had a vision to create a toxin-free nail polish that was safe for the planet. In 2019, Kapa Nui Nails was born.

“Our nail polish is water-based and right off the bat, that means when you open a bottle of our nail polish, there’s none of that noxious fumes or odor,” Dr. Lyn Lam explained about what makes their nail polish unique.

The company has the environment at the forefront.

“Traditional nail polish is considered a toxic, hazardous waste, and there’s 1 billion bottles of toxic nail polish being sold every year and discarded,” Dr. Lam said. “Our products pose no harm to the environment and no harm to your body.”

Since the Hawaii Island duo started the business just before the pandemic, they said operating a small business over the last few years has had its challenges.

“I think the hardest thing for us was we could not see our customers. We were brand new. We couldn’t meet our customers. We couldn’t get feedback. We couldn’t get into retail stores. Additionally, being out here in rural Hawaii, we couldn’t even interact with our colleagues,” Dr. Lam stated.

They are also experiencing other pandemic woes while operating every aspect of the business themselves.

“Since that time, we’ve suffered the same business issues that other businesses have. Particularly, shipping delays, supply chain issues and costs of things going up astronomically,” Dr. Lam said.

Today, their products are being sold online, in Down to Earth grocery stores, as well as, select Foodland specialty stores, according to Dr. Lam.